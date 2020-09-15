Momčilo Krajišnik Passed Away

The first president of the National Assembly of the Republic of Srpska, Momčilo Krajišnik, died in Banja Luka at the age of 75.

Krajišnik was admitted in serious condition to the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska after being infected with the coronavirus.

After several days of fighting, he lost the battle with COVID 19.

Krajišnik was the first president of the National Assembly of the Republic of Srpska and the first Serb member of the Presidency of Dayton BiH.

Krajišnik was sentenced by the Hague Tribunal on March 17, 2009, to 20 years in prison for crimes committed during the war in BiH. After serving two-thirds of his sentence, he was released in 2013.

He was the president of the Association of Creators of the Republic of Srpska.

The time and place of the funeral of the first president of the Assembly of Srpska will be announced later.

