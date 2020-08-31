Montenegro: The opposition with certain 41 seats in the Parliament

Based on 100% of the votes processed, the three opposition parties will have a majority in the Parliament of Montenegro.

The coalition “Za budućnost Crne Gore” (For the Future of Montenegro) has 32.8% of the votes, “Mir je naša nacija” (Peace is our nation) has 12.07%, and “Crno na bijelo” (Black-and-White) 5.54%. According to their estimates, the coalition DPS – “Decisively for Montenegro Milo Đukanović” has 35.41% of the votes, the Bosniak Party 3.74%, SDP – “Strong Montenegro” 3.11%, the Albanian coalition “Jednoglasno” (Unanimously) 1.35 % and the Albanian List 1.51%.

Milo Đukanović’s DPS has 29 seats in Parliament, the coalition “Za budućnost Crne Gore” (For the Future of Montenegro) 28, “Mir je naša nacija” (Peace is our nation) 10, and “Crno na bijelo” (Black-and-White) 4 seats. The Social Democrats and the Bosniak Party three each, SDP two, and one each for the Albanian List and the Albanian coalition “Jednoglasno” (Unanimously).

The new parliamentary majority in the Parliament of Montenegro will consist of three opposition coalitions – “Za budućnost Crne Gore” (For the Future of Montenegro), “Mir je naša nacija” (Peace is our nation), and “Crno na bijelo” (Black-and-White), and they certainly have 41 seats in the Parliament.

The leader of the coalition “Za budućnost Crne Gore” (For the Future of Montenegro), Zdravko Krivokapić, said last night, and repeated today, that the first future move of the new government of Montenegro will be the repeal of the disputed Law on Freedom of Religion.

