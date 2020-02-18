More and More Tourists in a ”Forgotten” Town (VIDEO)

In recent years, Višegrad, a town on two rivers, Drina and Rzav, has been increasingly featured on the tourist map of the world, visited by about 300.000 tourists annually.

Thanks to the director Emir Kusturica, at the confluence of Rzav River and the mighty Drina River, along with the famous Mehmed-paša Sokolović Bridge, there is also Andrićgrad, a stone medieval city, inspired by works and characters of a Nobel Prize winner, Ivo Andrić, so Višegrad is beating with a new rhythm now.

Building Andrićgrad, Kusturica said it would be a town imagined by the readers of Andrić’s literary works.

Andrićgrad is actually a vision of how Višegrad would have looked like if the Renaissance and other historical periods had not gone by it. In architectural terms, the city itself is a mix of different eras and styles that have changed through the history of this area: the Byzantine style, the Ottoman period, the Renaissance and classicism.

Everything was still in Višegrad, no one visited, until the day Kusturica came to this city. Today, it is invested in all types of tourism, and in the summer, parking lots become to small for the number of cars.

TST