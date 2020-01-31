More Than 700,000 KM of Incentives Paid

The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Management of the Republic of Srpska today paid KM 703,756 for incentives in agricultural production.

Incentives for the protection of animal health and the purchase of agricultural machinery have been paid, the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Management of the Republic of Srpska announced.

Incentives were paid through the Agrarian Payments Agency of the Republic of Srpska.

The line ministry recalled yesterday that KM 854,690 was paid for incentives in agriculture.

TST