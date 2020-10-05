Motor Vehicle Owners from BiH without a Green Card to EU Countries and Serbia

From October 19, owners of motor vehicles from BiH will be able to travel without control of the existence of a green/white card to the EU countries, Switzerland, Andorra, Iceland, Norway, and Serbia, the Green Card Bureau in BiH announced today.

The statement specifies that after many years of preparations and work on establishing and fulfilling criteria and certain standards according to the European Community of Insurers in Brussels, the Green Card Bureau in BiH signed the Multilateral Guarantee Agreement by which BiH became a member of the so-called License plate subsystem.

By signing this agreement with 33 EU bureaus, Switzerland and Liechtenstein, Andorra, Iceland, Norway, Serbia, and the decision of the EU Commission of September 28 on the application of the directive of the European Parliament and the Council, motor vehicle owners from BiH have been able to travel to those countries without green / white card control.

– This practically means that the authorities at the borders of the European Economic Area and other mentioned countries cease the obligation to control the existence of a green/white card, as proof of liability insurance for the damage caused to third parties, for all vehicles with license plates – the statement said.

In this way, vehicles from BiH are equalized in all respects with vehicles from the EU, Switzerland, Andorra, Iceland, Norway, and Serbia, which can be considered reaching the highest standards when it comes to the use of motor vehicles in Europe, the BiH Green Card Bureau pointed out.

TST