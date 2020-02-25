Mysterious Mountain Town and Its Secret

An true star on the list of the coldest cities in Bosnia and Herzegovina, a town where the winds whip your nostrils, bathing your sinuses with freshness even in the middle of summer. A place where foreigners were not allowed to stay or wander off the road for almost seven decades . Yes, Han Pijesak, the town where the greatest Yugoslav secret was kept all these years.

At first glance, unimportant and forgotten, Han Pijesak witnessed some important historical moments, and because of its strategic location, it hosts some mysterious facilities built in the former Yugoslavia, of which we know almost nothing.

Military secret about a kilometer deep hole in one of the hills that surround this mountain town in eastern Bosnia, an atomic shelter sealed with tons of concrete guarded by the military still even nowdays.

Until the 1990s, nothing was known about this facility. There were certain speculations, but no one but a few soldiers walked into the facility. There is a story that these tunnels could reach up to Sokolac or even Sarajevo, as well as the story about Tito’s arrival here and his quarters.

According to the locals, metal signboards dominated the area once, saying that foreigners should not and cannot use side roads, as well as taking photographs, written in 22 world languages.

