Nedeljko Čubrilović : Srpska Will Celebrate January 9 for Long Time in Future

Speaker of the Republika Srpska National Assembly Nedeljko Čubrilović said in an interview with SRNA that on January 9, Republika Srpska will celebrate one-quarter of a century of its existence and that it will celebrate this holiday for a long time in the future.

Čubrilović has said that the decision of the BiH Constitutional Court to again challenge January 9 did not impact on this year’s celebration of the Republika Srpska Day.

“I will remind you that the Constitutional Court did not declare the Republika Srpska Day unconstitutional, all the more, the existence of this holiday was confirmed. The decision abolished Paragraph 1 of Article 2 which stipulates that the Republika Srpska Day is January 9. All other paragraphs regulating the Republika Srpska Day are in keeping with the Constitution,” Čubrilović said.

He has said that this means that the Law on the Republika Srpska Day is still in force and that Republika Srpska is entitled to celebrate the holiday.

“Time and way of celebration of the Republika Srpska Day can be regulated by a decision of the Republika Srpska Government, which is required by law. I once again point out, this year’s celebration is absolutely in keeping with the Constitution and laws,” Čubrilović said.

The Constitutional Court, he pointed out, cannot abolish the historical fact that Republika Srpska was founded on January 9, 1992.

Asked if another solution was found for the paragraph of the Law on the Republika Srpska Day that was abolished, Čubrilović has said that the National Assembly does not have any obligation regarding the paragraph of Article 2 of the Law that was abolished.

“When you look at the decision of the Constitutional Court, this is absolutely clear. But, when it comes to legislation, we are working to improve it given that everything except the said paragraph is in force,” Čubrilović said.

When it comes to the work of the National Assembly in 2019, he has said that numbers speak for themselves, as it was a record year regarding the number of sessions held, but also regarding the discussed legislative and thematic wholes stipulated by the programme of work.

“Seven regular and six special sessions were held in 2019. The National Assembly was in session a total of 65 days /55 days during regular and 10 days during special sessions/. A total of 71 legislative wholes were adopted, of which 69 are laws and 25 laws were adopted in an urgent procedure. A total of 19 draft laws were adopted. When it comes to thematic wholes, the National Assembly discussed a total of 68 thematic wholes in 2019,” he said.

Regarding the last session of the National Assembly which was very turbulent, Čubrilović has said that all members of Parliament and guests are obliged to keep the dignity of Parliament.

“The National Assembly is the only government institution in our Republika Srpska where the ruling and opposition parties are equal. And why the opposition is doing that which it is doing, and why it is using methods and rhetoric that it is using, this is probably because they assessed that they can gain ‘points’ from citizens, voters. I personally don’t think this is a good path and that it can bring any political profit,” Čubrilović said.

Source: SRNA