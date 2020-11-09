Nevesinje: Mural in Honor of Metropolitan Amfilohije

A large mural with the image of the blessed Metropolitan of Montenegro and the Littoral Amfilohije was painted on the central square in Nevesinje.

The mural was painted yesterday by the artist from Trebinje, Miloš Naračić, on the initiative of the fan group “Delije”, and they received the support and blessing of the Church Municipality of Nevesinje for the realization.

The fan group “Delije” said that in this way they wanted to repay the metropolitan who supported Nevesinje when needed and was always with the people of this area.

– Metropolitan Amfilohije was a pillar of Orthodoxy in Montenegro. We sent messages of support to the brothers in Montenegro throughout the year, and in this way, we wanted to express our gratitude to the metropolitan for everything he did for the Serbian people – “Delije” says, adding that in this way they paid tribute to the metropolitan.

The mural was drawn for Mitrovdan, because of the symbolism that this day has for Nevesinje and the whole of Herzegovina, when the memory of the Mitrovdan battles in 1992 and 1994, when Nevesinje and eastern Herzegovina were defended, is commemorated.

His Eminence Metropolitan Amfilohije passed away on October 30 at the Clinical Center in Podgorica as a result of the coronavirus. He was buried on November 1 in the crypt of the Cathedral of Christ’s Resurrection in Podgorica in the presence of a large number of church dignitaries, state officials, and believers.

