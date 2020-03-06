Nevesinje – Regional Agriculture Fair in August

Minister of Foreign Trade and Economic Relations at the Council of Ministers, Staša Košarac announced the regional agriculture fair in Nevesinje, which will be organised in mid-August with the full support of the Ministry.

According to the minister, the fair, which will be held at the Nevesinje Olympics, will show agricultural products and machines, as well as handicrafts.

”A similar fair already exists, but it needs to be raised to a higher level because it will be beneficiary for Herzegovina, so that is why the Ministry will give full support to this event”, said Košarac.

Mayor of Nevesinje, Milenko Avdalović is grateful to Košarac for coming to this municipality and stressed that this was the first time in his mandate that one of the ministers from the Council of Ministers came to Nevesinje.

”We talked about all the problems that our municipality has, but also about the projects we have done, and about our plans and wishes in the coming years”, said Avdalović.

