New cases of coronavirus in Srpska: 77 Today

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the past 24 hours, 470 laboratory samples were tested and the new coronavirus was confirmed in 77 people in the Republic of Srpska.

Out of 77 newly confirmed cases, 49 are male and 28 are female. When it comes to their age, 10 are younger, 54 middle-aged and 13 are older.

According to the place of residence, 21 people are from Banja Luka, six each from Laktaši and Gradiška, five each from Zvornik and Srbac, four from Bijeljina, three each from Mrkonjić Grad, Čelinac, Kneževo and Foča, two each from Kotor Varoš and one each from Doboj, Prnjavor, Šipovo, Derventa, Kozarska Dubica, Rogatica, Bratunac, Bileća, Trebinje, Oštra Luka, Lopare, Nevesinje, Krupa na Uni, Vlasenica, Novi Grad and Rudo.

In the last 24 hours, four deaths were reported to the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, in which the presence of the coronavirus was confirmed.

