New coronavirus cases reported in Bosnia, 2,606 people tested positive so far

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in Bosnia and Herzegovina on Friday and the number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases, 12, is much lower than the day before.

Ten people tested positive for the coronavirus in the Republic of Srpska since Thursday, while two were confirmed in the Federation.

On Thursday, Bosnia recorded a sudden spike of cases due to two new hotspots – Modriča and Tešanj.

A total of 2,606 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Bosnia and Herzegovina so far.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths, 159, remains unchanged while 1,951 recovered from COVID-19.

Source: N1