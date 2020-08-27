New Joint Crossing between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro in October

The Minister of Internal Affairs of Montenegro, Mevludin Nuhodzic, said that in October, three months before the agreed deadline, the joint border crossing with BiH Vracenovići-Deleusa, in the direction of Niksic-Bileca, will be ready for international road passenger and freight traffic, Vijesti.ba news portal reports.

Nuhodzic pointed out that this modern border crossing will enable faster flow of people and goods, and joint control will contribute to better results in the fight against all forms of organized crime, drug trafficking, arms trafficking and illegal migration.

“Thus, we are also contributing to the strengthening of cross-border cooperation and good neighborly relations,” said Nuhodzic, who visited the joint border crossing with BiH Vracenovici-Deleusa today.

He stated that the construction of a new border crossing Rance, in the direction of Pljevlja-Prijepolje, as well as a joint border crossing Scepan Polje-Hum, on the road Pluzine-Foca, is planned.

Nuhodzic emphasized that the improvement of the border infrastructure and better technical equipment of the Border Police, in accordance with the Schengen standards, are priorities in the work of the Ministry of Interior of Montenegro, reminding that, with the support of the Government and EU partners, about 20 million euros have been allocated so far.

The president of the municipality of Niksic, Veselin Grbovic, with expressions of gratitude to the Ministry of the Interior, stated that the construction of the border crossing Vracenovici is of great importance for this municipality, as well as for all locals living in this area.

“A lot of people from Vracenovic work in Bileca, and children also go to school in that municipality in Republika Srpska, so that the construction of this border crossing has significantly facilitated communication,” said Grbovic.

This border crossing covers 9,000 square meters, and the value of the investment is more than 2.5 million euros.

Source: The Sarajevo Times