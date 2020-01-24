Home News Niagara Falls Illuminated in Serbian Tricolor

On the National Day of Serbia, the 15th February, Niagara Falls in Canada will be illuminated in the colors of the Serbian tricolor flag.

The waterfalls will be “painted” in red, blue and white at exactly 6 pm, to mark Serbia’s national holiday in the most famous US-Canadian tourist spot.

It is another successful initiative by the Serbian community, which is the third-largest community in the Canadian city of Niagara Falls.

At the beginning of the year, the square next to the waterfall was named after Nikola Tesla, a famous Serbian scientist, whose monument stands there since 2006.

 

TST

 

