In addition to triple-doubles in the NBA, Nikola Jokic is also known for often having fun and playing with kids in halls across America. However, this time around, the Joker played with a girl who has Down syndrome, who very quickly adopted his advice while throwing a ball at the Pepsi Center in Denver, all during Special Olympics week.

Source: RTS