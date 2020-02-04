Nikola Jokić Is the First in NBA History

Nikola Jokić once again enrolled in the NBA’s history books.

He did so in triple-doubles in the defeat of Denver by Detroit (128: 123) with 39 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds.

Jokić was the tenth triple-double of the season. He is the first non-player to make at least ten triple-doubles in three consecutive seasons.

He equalized the performance of Jason Kidd, with Magic Johnson ahead with four and five seasons in a row, Russell Westbrook with five and record holder Oscar Robertson with six.

Jokić is averaging 20.2 points this season with 10 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. For the second season in a row, he will participate in an All-star match.

TST