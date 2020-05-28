Nine people infected with coronavirus in the Republic of Srpska

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, 479 laboratory samples have been tested at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska and the Microbiology Service of Sveti Vračevi Hospital in Bijeljina. SARS-CoV-2) was confirmed in nine people in the Republic of Srpska, the Institute announced.

Those are six males and three females, three of whom are younger, five middle-aged and one older.

According to the place of residence, three are from Banja Luka, two from Teslić and one each from Mrkonjić Grad, Derventa, Modriča and Doboj.

So far, 1,383 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and 110 people have died who have been tested for coronavirus.

In the last 24 hours, two deaths have been reported to the Republic of Srpska Institute of Public Health, in which the presence of the coronavirus has been confirmed.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 833 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far, and a total of 25,737 people have been tested for (SARS-CoV-2).

The total number of hospitalized is 114, in the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska 41, and in general hospitals 73.

At the COVID 19 Department of the UCC, 18 patients with a severe clinical picture were hospitalized, while five patients were isolated.

The total number of individuals tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 with a mild clinical picture or no symptoms in isolation facilities was 132.

In the Republic of Srpska, 2,590 people are currently under health supervision, and 32,464 people have completed their supervision.

TST