No coronavirus in Bosnia, but health officials are expecting first cases

There are no registered cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) or suspected patients infected with it, but as the situation in the world rapidly changes, one could expect the emergence of cases in Bosnia as a whole, the FBiH Health Ministry said on Monday.

“In line with recommendations of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and acting on the order of the Health Ministry’s Crisis Staff, the Ministry is implementing increased epidemiological supervision on all border crossings in the FBiH, aimed at early detection of potential Coronavirus cases and preventing it further from spreading,” the Ministry said.

This means entrance screaming for all the patients coming from China with passengers filling out the sanitary questionnaire and providing the data to competent health care institutions.

The Ministry said the passengers will be given recommendations and telephone numbers they need to contact in case they start having any of the symptoms, the ministry noted.

According to them, all the foreign and Bosnian citizens with permanent or temporary residence in the FBiH who are returning from China will be placed under health care supervision and mandatory daily check-ups and a 14-day self-isolation.

The Ministry noted that 26 people were placed under supervision.

According to the Crisis Staff’s latest decisions, the same measures related to Chinese passengers are also applied to passengers coming from Italy, South Korea and Iran.

They recommend all Bosnian citizens to avoid going to China, Italy, South Korea and Iran.

There are no confirmed or suspected cases in the Republika Srpska for the time being, however, all measures focused on the early detection of possible suspected cases continue to be implemented in order to prevent the onset and spread of the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

At now, nine persons from the SARS-CoV-2 affected area are under the medical supervision of Republika Srpska without symptoms of the disease.

Italian Embassy in Bosnia-Herzegovina announces Important Information for Bosnians regarding Covid-19 virus

The Italian Embassy in Bosnia-Herzegovina informs that the Italian Government has established a single central structure for the prevention, control and response to infection with the new Covid-19 virus and that the operation is managed in coordination with all local Italian authorities.

“Italy is among the first to establish rigorous control measures and the number of infected is monitored and updated on a daily basis. To date, the number of infected patients is 214 and all are in isolation and under the control of health structures. Symptoms can be mild, such as colds, sore throat, cough and fever, but also serious ones such as pneumonia and severe respiratory problems.

People with more severe forms of the disease are the elderly and those who already have health problems, such as diabetics and people with heart disease.

Italian authorities put into operation an emergency telephone number to which everyone can call from Italy free of charge for advice and guidance: 1500. All citizens of Bosnia-Herzegovina in Italy who need medical assistance or control can call this number and check their health status with the competent centers within public medical institutions,” was stated by the Italian embassy in BiH.

The emergency measures, they point out, have been adopted in some Italian centers, such as closing schools or postponing sports events, are precautionary and temporary, and are only effective for a period which is strictly necessary to prevent the possibility of contagion.

