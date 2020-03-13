Notification to Citizens to Respect Preventive Measures; RS Criminal Law Defines Sanctions

The Republic of Srpska Ministry of Internal Affairs calls on citizens to act responsibly and comply with the decisions of the Government of the Republic of Srpska – the Coordination Body for the planning, implementation and monitoring of activities related to the occurrence of “COVID-19″, a disease caused by the coronavirus and local emergency staffs.

The Criminal Code of the Republic of Srpska clearly defines criminal offenses against human health, which relate only to the transmission of infectious disease and the failure to apply measures for protection against infectious disease.

Article 194 “Transmission of an infectious disease” of the CCRS defines that “who fails to comply with regulations or orders by which the competent authority determines examinations, disinfection, isolation of patients or other measures for the control or prevention of infectious diseases in humans, and consequently the transmission of infectious disease occurs, shall be punished by a fine or imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years. ”

Also, Article 196 “Non-application of contagious disease protection measures” states that “anyone in a hospital, maternity ward, boarding school, school, business or other organization or shop handling nutrition or hygiene services fails to apply appropriate hygiene measures or contravenes or contravenes a person suffering from an infectious disease in contravention of health regulations, resulting in the transmission of infectious disease, shall be punished by a fine or imprisonment for a term not exceeding one year. ”

For the above mentioned basic forms of criminal offenses prescribed by the Criminal Code of the Republic of Srpska, qualified forms are prescribed and for which, depending on the consequence, more severe penalties are provided.

