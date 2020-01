Top Serbian tennis player Novak Đoković made it to the Australian Open finals, beating Roger Federer in three sets (7: 6, 6: 4, 6: 3).

For the eighth title in Melbourne, Đoković will fight for the better of the Zverev – Tim duel.

The jubilee 50th match between Novak Đoković and Roger Federer promised the spectacle even before the first ball was passed over the net.

