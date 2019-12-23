November Average Salary in Republika Srpska Is 917 KM

The highest average salary after taxation in the area of ​​Financial and insurance activities is KM 1,414, and the lowest in the field of Construction is KM 639, according to data from the Statistical Office of the RS.

The average net salary paid in November 2019 was KM 917, while the average monthly gross salary was KM 1,424.

The average net salary in November this year compared to the same month last year both in nominal and real terms increased by 4.3 percent, while compared to October 2019 it nominally increased by 0.8 and in real terms by 1 percent.

In November 2019, as compared to November 2018, the highest nominal increase in net earnings was recorded in Administrative and support service activities – 13.3 percent, Real estate activities – 11.3 and Accommodation, food preparation and catering activities, hotels and restaurants catering – 10.4 percent.

During the same period, a reduction in nominal wages was observed only in the area of ​​Water Supply; sewage, waste management and environmental remediation activities, 0.5 percent.

TST