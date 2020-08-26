Officials of Srpska and Serbia on interventionism of the High Representatives, the international community and the Constitutional Court of BiH

President of Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić and Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabić are in a meeting with the President of Republic of Srpska Željka Cvijanović, Prime Minister of Srpska Radovan Višković and BiH Presidency member Milorad Dodik about a previously submitted document, which points to the difficult position of the Republic of Srpska within BiH due to interventionism of the High Representatives, the international community and the Constitutional Court of BiH.

Among others, the meeting is attended by the Minister of Finance of Serbia, Siniša Mali, the Minister of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure, Zorana Mihajlović, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia, Ivica Dačić. After the joint meeting, tete-a-tete meetings are scheduled, followed by press conference. You can follow the press conference here. Dodik announced that the meeting would also point out the double standards when it comes to Kosovo and the Republic of Srpska. Ahead of the meeting, President Cvijanović said that the institutions of Srpska and Serbia are committed to cooperation following mutual interest.

