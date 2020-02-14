OKphoria Kicking Off

The euphoria for this year’s seventh Nektar OK Fest, which will take place in the National Park ’’Sutjeska’’ in just four months’ time, is slowly beginning.

The most loyal festival fans have already secured their place in the accommodation facilities at Tjentište, looking forward to the release of the first names of performers and bands that will be in charge of another unforgettable OK party from 17th to 19th July.

The organizers prepared a special OK EXTRA OFFER, valid from 12th February, where all of you can grab one of the offered OK packages and secure your stay in the NP ’’Sutjeska’’ throughout the Nektar OK Fest 2020.

This year again, the biggest interest is in staying at Tjentište accommodation facilities, so offers that imply hotel accommodation have been grabbed just two hours from the start of the sale. Nothing less interesting is the OK camp, for which many say it is the best party place at the festival.

You can find all the information about offers, purchase methods and contacts on the official festival site www.okfest.net/#booking.

