On Republic Day, a Ceremonial Academy and Parade on Krajina Square

At the session of the Committee for the celebration of the Day of the Republic of Srpska in 2021, a preliminary proposal of the program for the celebration of the Day of the Republic was adopted today in Banja Luka, which includes a ceremonial academy and ceremonial parades on Krajina Square.

At the session, which was chaired by the President of Srpska, Željka Cvijanović, the Committee for the celebration of the Day of the Republic of Srpska was elected, and a Working Group for the preparation and realization of the celebration of the Day of the Republic was formed.

The date of the ceremonial parade will be determined later due to the current epidemiological situation, it was announced from the office of the President of the Republic of Srpska.

It has been determined that due to the current epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska on the occasion of the celebration of the Day of the Republic of Srpska in 2021, traditional receptions with the President of the RS will not be organized, and events that involve gathering more people indoors.

In all cities and municipalities of the RS, as well as in the Brčko District, the Day of the Republic of Srpska will be marked in an appropriate manner, in accordance with their capabilities and the recommendations of the Institute of Public Health.

The first session of the Organizing Committee for the celebration of the Day of the Republic of Srpska in 2021 was also attended by the President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Srpska Nedeljko Čubrilović, as well as the Prime Minister of the of Srpska Radovan Višković.

TST