On this day 32 years ago, Borac won the Marshal Tito Cup

The 1987–88 Yugoslav Cup was the 40th season of the top football knockout competition in SFR Yugoslavia, the Yugoslav Cup, also known as the “Marshal Tito Cup” (Kup Maršala Tita), since its establishment in 1946. FK Borac Banja Luka beat FK Crvena Zvezda in the final.

From 1988 to 1992, Borac enjoyed the best period in its long history. In 1988, Borac achieved its biggest success. Under coach Husnija Fazlić team won the Yugoslav Cup, the second major football competition in the former Yugoslav football and became the only second league club that ever achieved this. In the final, Borac defeated Yugoslav football giant Red Star by 0–1 at JNA stadium in Belgrade.

The historic goal was scored by Senad Lupić, one of the Borac’s legends.

At the ceremony, president of Yugoslav Football Association Antun Čilić gave the golden plaques to Borac players and head coach. The next day, tens of thousands of Borac supporters gathered at Krajina square in Banja Luka and gave their team a hero’s welcome.

