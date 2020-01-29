“Only Fools and Horses” Star in Belgrade: Nobody Believed in the Series

The famous English actor John Challis is in Belgrade. The reason for the visit was to make a documentary about Serbia about how popular the series “Only Fools and Horses” and the character he interpreted were in Serbia.

At the beginning of filming the series, I started with a small role. No one said that the series would continue, that the characters would evolve. It is still very popular today. In England, cable channels are broadcast daily. It’s amazing how popular ‘Only Fools and Horses’ are here as well. We speak different languages, but we share a common sense of humor – laughing at the same shows. Humor brings people together, ” Challis points out.

What kind of language games are possible, Challis showed speaking English with a French accent.

“The Frenchman will not understand a word and will ask you to speak English,” says Challis.

So philologists tested their knowledge of cockney English slang.

“These classes are very important because they are public lectures. These are hours of applying and practicing this knowledge and spreading that knowledge to some informal forms of communication, ” explains Ljiljana Marković, acting Dean of the Faculty of Philology, University of Belgrade.

Meeting students may also become part of a documentary film that Calis is making about Serbia.

Source: RTS