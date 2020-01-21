Opening of the Exhibition “Miroslav’s Gospel” in Banski Dvor

The exhibition “Miroslav’s Gospel” will be opened in Banski Dvor on January 22, 2020 in cooperation with the Association of Knights Guardians of the Spear Keepers of St. Gregory.

Miroslav’s Gospel is the oldest preserved Serbian Cyrillic manuscript.

It was written in the last quarter of the 12th century for the humorous prince Miroslav, the elder brother of Simeon Nemanja.

Since its inception, Miroslav’s Gospel has had the status of a Serbian relic.

By all accounts, this gospel was the holy book on which the service of God was performed during the foundation of the Hilandar Monastery.

