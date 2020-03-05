Opening of the Western Balkans Energy Summit

The “Western Balkans Energy Future” summit will begin today in Trebinje, whose key topic will be energy transition – a policy of long-term structural changes in energy systems, and the summit will be opened by the Republic of Srpska Prime Minister Radovan Višković.

Central topics are energy sector investment projects, green investments, regional energy projects, regional advancement, business meetings of companies in the entire region, cooperation according to the model of public-private partnership.

During the two-day summit, jointly organized by the Republic of Srpska Electric Power Industry, the city of Trebinje and the “Set” company, nine panels will be held, inter alia, addressing the energy sector transition, development prospects, market conditions, renewable energy potential, project financing in energy and smart energy.

More than 70 experts from the world of energy will participate in the panels, including Director of the Energy Community Secretariat Janez Kopač, Minister of Energy and Mining of the Republic of Srpska Petar Đokić, State Secretary of the Ministry of Mining and Energy of Serbia Mirjana Filipović, announced from the consulting firm “Bam” from Banja Luka providing technical support for the organization of the Summit.

According to the announcement of the organizers, it is envisaged that the Minister of Foreign Trade and Economic Relations at the Council of Ministers Staša Košarac, the Director-General of the Electric Power Industry of Republic of Srpska Luka Petrović and the Mayor of Trebinje Mirko Đurić will address the participants. The Summit will be attended by members of the Committee on European Integration and Regional Cooperation of the National Assembly of the Republic of Srpska, Srđan Mazalica and Vanja Bajić. The opening of the summit, sponsored by the Government of Srpska, the City of Trebinje and the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Economic Relations at the Council of Ministers, is scheduled for 11.00 at the Cultural Center.

TST