A heavy metal legend from the 1970s, Ozzy Osbourne dubbed ‘The Prince of Darkness’, the lead vocal of the Black Sabbath band, donated four orthopaedic wheelchairs to a hospital ward in Serbia’s town of Pancevo near Belgrade, the 021.rs website reported on Wednesday.

Predrag Radovanovic from Pancevo was in touch with Osbourne and his wife in securing the donation.

Pancevo hospital received three more wheelchairs as a donation from Serbia’s diaspora in Peru, Canada and Australia.

Source: N1