Perović: First Vaccine Deliveries Expected in February

Head of the Republic of Srpska Representative Office in Moscow Duško Perović has told Srna that the first deliveries of the Russian “Sputnik V” coronavirus vaccine can be expected in Srpska in February next year.

“We are intensively negotiating with relevant Russian institutions about the delivery of the “Sputnik V” coronavirus vaccine and it is realistic that the first shipment be delivered to the Republic of Srpska in February next year,” said Perović.

He says that voluminous documentation that needs to be analyzed in order to secure conditions and permits for the delivery of the Russian vaccine was submitted to the Ministry of Health of Republika Srpska a few days ago.

Perović has said that containers where the air temperature is between -18 and -20°C should be provided to keep the vaccine.

