Perović: Srpska could get Russian vaccines by the end of the year

The head of the Republic of Srpska Representation in Russia, Duško Perović, told Srna that it is estimated that Srpska could get Russian vaccines against the coronavirus at the end of this year.

Referring to the good relations between Srpska and Russia, Perović stated that he believes that Srpska will certainly be among the first in that sense after it officially “stood in line for the vaccine” and registered as a potential buyer.

He said that a request was made in that sense on behalf of the Representation and that Prime Minister Radovan Višković wrote a letter on behalf of Srpska, which will go through the Russian Embassy in BiH, stating that the Republic is interested in buying a vaccine against the coronavirus.

Perović said that the Serb member of the Presidency of BiH, Milorad Dodik, was also informed about everything.

– The first vaccine was registered in Russia, however, the question is when the permit for its export will follow, after which it should be certified in our country because there is a complicated procedure. But, based on certain conversations, it is estimated that the vaccine could be obtained at the end of the year and that it would be operative then – says Perović.

He explained that it was agreed that talks with a total of three vaccine manufacturers in Russia would continue at the beginning of September in order to see who will be the first to be able to deliver vaccines.

– The first manufacturer, which started with this business and which I talked about, can only produce 40,000 doses of vaccine per day. Of course, his priority is Russia, and only then export – said Perović and repeated that the company promised that all this would realistically be operational sometime at the end of the year, and that the delivery of vaccines could start then.

As for the first producer of the vaccine, Perović stated that commercial, but experimental production has not started yet, and that the other two producers should start production at the end of September or the beginning of October after obtaining the certificate.

The Prime Minister of Srpska, Radovan Višković, said earlier that Srpska addressed the Embassy of Russia in BiH regarding the vaccine.

– We stood in line and that is the only possible and the only important thing at this moment because more than 20 countries have already expressed interest in that vaccine – stated Višković and added that Srpska will do everything to provide the vaccine for its citizens “if the profession determines that it is a solution to the virus even if a vaccine is available. ”

