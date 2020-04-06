Home News Persons in Quarantine Should Be Responsible

Minister of Health and Social Welfare of the Republic of Srpska Alen Šeranić said today that persons who are in quarantine should be responsible and to stay there 14 days how to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“The comfort and interest of an individual will never be put above the public health”, Šeranić said at a press conference in Banja Luka.

He has added that it is not easy to stay in quarantine or at home isolation as well, and he expects that citizens to behave responsibly as they have done so far.

 

Source: SRNA

