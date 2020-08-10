Petković: Dayton Agreement Is Historical Fact

Deputy Speaker of the Republika Srpska National Assembly Milan Petković told Srna today that the Dayton Peace Agreement is a historical fact and that it cannot be changed without the will of its signatories, among whom is Republika Srpska.

“Republika Srpska will last until her people say otherwise. As far as Srpska is concerned, the Dayton Peace Agreement is a reality that must be respected,” said Petković commenting on a statement from SDA president Bakir Izetbegović that the Serb side got too much by the Dayton Accords.

He feels that Izetbegović is trying to belittle the importance of Republika Srpska.

“Regardless of his attempts, it is not possible to belittle the importance of Republika Srpska which came into being by the will and struggle of her people.

After the signing of the Dayton Peace Agreement, the Serbian people were not satisfied as they felt they should have gotten much more given the heroic struggle to defend their ancestral homes,” said Petković.

He has added that it is not good that the Dayton Agreement was altered by high representatives by force, instead of by the will of its signatories.

Source: SRNA