Petrović: There Is No Increase in Electricity Prices for Housholds

The General Director of the Republika Srpska Power Supply Company Luka Petrović has said that there will be no increase in electricity prices for households this year.

Petrović has said that this is also the position of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Srpska Radovan Višković.

Petrović has stated that Republika Srpska Power Supply Company is undergoing a reorganization of its electricity distribution companies and there are surplus workers.

“We acceded to the easiest and the mildest manner of settling the number of workers, and that is stimulative leaving payment and social security benefits for the care of workers”, Petrović told Alternative Television.

He said that 978 workers had responded to the first call for leaving payment, but it is necessary to be “released” of 569 workers and added that the line below which there will not be layoffs should be drawn.

