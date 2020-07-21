Petrovo – A Real Tourist Gem Soon

The municipality of Petrovo will soon become a real tourist gem thanks to the magnificent spa complex ”Terme Ozren”, which is intended for rehabilitation and spa vacation. Even the most fastidious tourists will enjoy in its luxury and thermal water.

This little municipality beneath Mount Ozren will leave you speechless at first sight. The nature did not spare its fruits when it comes to Petrovo. Amazing mountainous areas with springs, thermal water, rural, religious and other forms of tourism, all in one place.

In the nearby settlement Kaludjerica, there is a male monastery of Saint Nicholas from the 13th century. The monastery suffered many times throughout history, but its church has never been destroyed. As a great spiritual sanctionary, it holds the relics of the Holy Great Martyr Marina and the fragments of the relics of the Holy Prince Lazar and Stefan of Decani. In 2003, the monastery was declared a national monument of Bosnia and Herzegovina. The unusual decoration of this monastery are roses, of which there are about two thousand.

Whether you are a fan of religious, spa, rural, mountain or other types of tourism – the municipality of Petrovo is the right choice.

2020 is the year of domestic tourism, so let’s meet Srpska and enjoy its charms.

