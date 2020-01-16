PISA Testing in 2021 on the Next Agenda of Presidency of Bosnia-Herzegovina

Media in Bosnia-Herzegovina reported that the BiH’s Presidency has not yet signed a contract authorizing the conduct of PISA testing in 2021, although this has been announced.

This fact calls into question testing in general, after the results for BiH were devastating last year. Subsequent PISA testing in BiH should be conducted next year, and whether that will happen depends on whether the BiH Presidency will sign a contract approving it.

The deadline has not yet passed and it has been clarified from the non-governmental sector that all preparatory actions have been carried out and that the BiH Presidency is awaiting.

The signing of the contract is allegedly opposed by Milorad Dodik, a member of the Presidency of Bosnia-Herzegovina, on conducting PISA testing in Republika Srpska in the manner provided.

However, the signing of the contract will be on the agenda of the next session of the BiH Presidency.

It is also very likely that Dodik could be overruled by Komsic and Dzaferovic, and it remains to be seen whether Dodik will pull a mechanism to protect vital national interest through the RS National Assembly, Vijesti.ba news portal reports.

“The OSCE Mission has supported and will continue to support the authorities in BiH in improving the quality of education,” said Kathleen Kavalec, Head of the OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina. “We will also provide assistance, such as on the best usage of PISA findings, and help share experiences and best practices from other countries. Many countries have used this data to drive positive change, regardless of their position in the ranking,” said Kavalec.

Maja Stojkić, Director of the Agency for Pre-primary, Primary, and Secondary Education, invited education authorities to implement urgently the Common Core Curriculum based on student learning outcomes and highlighted the importance of strengthening teacher’s competencies.

Stojkić underlined that this is under the direct responsibility of the ministries of education and pedagogical institutes. “Our work is focused on learning outcomes, knowledge, skills, and competencies that children take away from their classrooms. Through education systems in BiH, our children will learn how to apply their knowledge in practice,” said Stojkić. The Agency developed the Common Core Curriculum based on Student Learning Outcomes. Hereby we call for its implementation and for strategic decisions in the area of education based on realistic indicators received through the continuous participation in international assessments.”

Stojkić said that this workshop represents a continuation of the successful co-operation with education authorities in BiH, aimed at applying the PISA findings and recommendations in improving educational system.

