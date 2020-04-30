Plea to Citizens to Abide by Measures to Defeat Epidemic

Serb BiH Presidency member Milorad Dodik told Srna today that it is obvious that the epidemiological situation in Srpska caused by the coronavirus has worsened and once again urged citizens to abide by measures and behave more responsibly.

“We are aware that the number of infections and deaths has increased. I think a majority of our population understands that there is no either cure or vaccine for the coronavirus and that the course of the epidemic and, more importantly, the recovery of those infected, depend on us,” Dodik said.

He has said that healthcare providers are investing superhuman efforts, while risking their own health, to help people infected with the coronavirus.

“For all this time, our health system has not been attacked to the extent that it was not possible to help someone, but the recent numbers say that the pressure on the system is growing, which we have wanted to avoid since the beginning of the epidemic,” Dodik told Srna.

He has stressed that hospitals in Srpska are doing everything it takes to fight the coronavirus, that is, are doing everything that is being done in the world.

“We do tests every day, and Republika Srpska undertook all measures known in the fight against the virus. It remains now for citizens to help us by their responsible behavior and this is why I again urge and appeal to everyone to behave as responsibly as possible and abide by all prescribed preventive measures,” Dodik says.

The plea is not made, he says, because it is not possible to find a solution, but because it is necessary to abide by prescribed measures.

“To date, the world has not found a better solution for curbing the spread of the virus than the social distancing. I urge everyone to make additional efforts and be patient for another ten days so that our past efforts would make sense.

This is a joint struggle and only if we all take part can we win the pandemic. I urge you to do everything in your power so that streets are not full of people and so that there are no huge gatherings in playgrounds and around apartment buildings,” Dodik said.

He has said that everyone must behave responsibly as the first part of the fight has been won.

“The number of infections has increased due to the irresponsibility of some people. There are legal measures for those irresponsible people and they will be undertaken, but this will not change the fact that some of them jeopardized the health of the community and helped the spread of the virus by their behavior,” Dodik said.

He has said that all other institutions, such as the police, inspections, teachers, the Civil Protection Administration, are investing huge efforts.

“Please, do not make their demanding jobs even more difficult in the emergency situation. Many people remember that at the time when Republika Srpska was created, we were without power, water and other things for months, but we endured. Now, we have everything, we have Republika Srpska which is servicing all the needs, and we only need discipline and awareness that with little effort we can do huge things,” Dodik said.

He once again thanked healthcare providers, particularly those who are daily dealing with the coronavirus and thanked all responsible citizens for abiding by measures and thus helping healthcare providers.

“I once again urge employers to secure maximum protection at work, as every job is important and must be preserved,” Dodik said.

He appealed to landlords to have understanding for their tenants regarding April and May rents, as we all together must bear the burden of the crisis.

“We have new proposals regarding economic measures every day. We will listen to all proposals to maintain economic stability and preserve the Srpska economy,” Dodik said.

He has said that friends from the world provided necessary aid to Srpska in medical equipment but also aid in the implementation of the upcoming economic measures.

“We are not without chances and this is why we need the pandemic to be as short as possible. The length of the pandemic will impact on the prospects for the economic recovery and this is why we are doing everything in our power for it to disappear as soon as possible,” Dodik said.

He has reiterated that the development, investments and the implementation of projects will resume in Srpska, as the economy cannot progress without them.

“We will do everything in our power for our GDP not to fall below zero and to preserve positive trends regardless of limiting conditions. We will prepare recovery plans for all areas of life and work,” Dodik said.

He says that solidarity in all segments is extremely important and that the authorities will do everything in their power to see Srpska get out of the crisis even stronger.

“Once again, I urge all citizens to abide by rules and preventive measures during the May 1 holiday and celebration of Patron St.’s Day /Slava/, as this is important for all of us, for public health, for devoted healthcare providers. On May 1 we must remember that the increased number of infections is the result of gatherings of seven to ten days ago and let’s not listen to alarming reports of epidemiologists about the spread of the pandemic around May 10. I believe we will be responsible. Thank you for believing and trusting Srpska and its institutions,” Dodik said.

He has said that Srpska proved to be able to face serious enemies and that it can show its right to exist with the support and solidarity.

“By responsible behavior, we will protect ourselves and others and we must do everything it takes to win. I wish you all happy holidays and wish our citizens to protect their health and health of their families,” Dodik said.

