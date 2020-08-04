Police officers across the Republic of Srpska donate blood

In the area of the Police Administration of Banja Luka, 108 police officers are participating in a two-day action of voluntary blood donation organized by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Srpska.

The Chief of the Police Administration of Banja Luka, Miloš Brkić, stated today in Banja Luka that the members of the MUP started voluntary blood donation in Srpska for the second time this year, and that more than 400 members of the MUP from all police administrations will take part in the two-day action.

– Members of the Ministry of the Interior are increasingly participating in these actions, and so far there have been more than 600 members who have participated in the action of voluntary blood donation – said Brkić.

He reminded that the first action of voluntary blood donation in which members of the MUP participated was organized on Police Day, April 4.

Brkić added that blood donation is organized in compliance with all epidemiological measures.

He pointed out that among the members of the Ministry of the Interior, there is a large number of voluntary donors who donated blood 40 to 50 times, and a large number of those who donated blood more than 20 times.

Brkić expressed satisfaction that members of the Police Academy also responded to the action.

According to him, the members of the Ministry of the Interior show humanity in this way, that they are ready to help the citizens in any way at any time.

The director of the Institute for Transfusion Medicine of Republic of Srpska, Gordana Guzijan, told reporters that today’s action of voluntary blood donation is specific in that it is organized in all 10 organizational units of the Institute at the level of Republic of Srpska, emphasizing that about 500 donors are registered, mostly in Banja Luka.

– Considering that the epidemic, which has been following us for several months, causes many problems to all of us who need to work normally in such conditions, especially the Transfusion Services must continue to provide adequate blood reserves for the treatment of patients, which is in such conditions are really very difficult, but we managed to meet all the requirements that were expected of us – said Guzijanova.

She added that hospitals work with a reduced volume of work, but that life goes on, that there is a large number of traffic accidents, mothers and various other acute conditions where transfusion is necessary.

Guzijanova said that the blood reserves have been reduced in relation to some usual requirements and that adequate blood reserves are currently available.

– We are preparing more for the coming period because more people go on vacation, there are fewer people left in the cities who can donate blood, and on the other hand, there are needs – said Guzijanova.

She thanked all members of the Ministry of the Interior who cooperated in the previous period, emphasizing that this was not the first action and that members of the Ministry of the Interior responded in smaller numbers when necessary.

– Thank you to all the people who participated in the organization, to our donors who came and donated blood in the past period – said Guzijanova.

She pointed out that today’s action will mean a lot for all services to replenish blood reserves due to the holiday season.

The spokesperson of the Police Administration of Banja Luka, Danijela Mučibabić, said that today she responded to the action of voluntary blood donation for the 10th time, emphasizing that this is a humane gesture and that the police should be in the service of citizens in this way as well.

The head of the sector at the Obilićevo Police Station in Banja Luka, Igor Novaković, who is donating blood for the 23rd time, stated that everyone should help as much as they can, that donating blood does not hurt, and can save someone’s life.

On the first day of the voluntary blood donation campaign, 33 doses of blood were collected in Gradiška.

In the transfusion department of the Gradiška Hospital, blood was donated by members of the Gradiška Police Administration. Members of the gendarmerie are especially active in humanitarian actions.

Currently, in the transfusion department of the Gradiška Hospital, there is a blood deficit of blood groups A negative and O positive.

On the first day of the action, members of the police and officers of the Gradiška Police Administration donated 33 doses of blood.

Members of the Zvornik Police Administration organized a humanitarian action of voluntary blood donation in the Transfusion Service of the Zvornik Hospital.

In compliance with all epidemiological measures, in the next three days, blood will be donated by 36 police officers.

