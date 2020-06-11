Polish and American fell in Love with Trebinje and opened Hostel

Bartosz Szydlowski from Krakow and Lauren Moseley from Texas have been living in Trebinje for five years and no one in that Herzegovinian city considers them foreigners.

They were brought to our country by the desire and intention to open a hostel somewhere in the Balkans. They stayed in Sarajevo and Mostar, but both cities already had hostels, so they decided to visit Trebinje as well. They liked the city immediately, the climate was similar to that in Mostar.

The decision was made – the hostel was soon opened, and they gave it the symbolic name “Polahko” (Slowly in English).

“We like this city, the climate, food, wine are great… We love life here – Bartosz told Avaz news portal.

In Trebinje, they soon made friends, but they also mastered our language solidly.

They admit that Bartosz manages better than Loren, but she can also go to the market on her own without any problems and buy the necessary groceries.

“Here, in Trebinje, but also in the entire Balkans, everything is slow. People have time for everything, they have a lot of breaks in the day, and one of the first words we learned here is just slowly,” Loren explains.

Mostly young people who are used to this type of accommodation come to their hostel.

“The capacity is 20 beds. We receive guests from Germany, France, Great Britain, Australia, America, from all over the world” Bartosz points out.

“For us, the most important thing is that guests feel the spirit of the city, the Mediterranean way of life. To stop by the market and buy a local product, to enjoy Trebisnjica River, visit the beautiful Old Town and some religious buildings, cave or winery. We also recommend hiking tours, but also a tour of the fortresses that surround the city,” says Loren.

Source: sarajevotimes