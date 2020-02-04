Possible Export of Milk and Dairy Products to the Russian Market

Assistant Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Management of Srpska for Veterinary Medicine, Dragan Knežević spoke with the management of the ”Mlijekoprodukt” company in Kozarska Dubica about potential export of milk and dairy products to the Russian Federation.

Knezević said that in 2016, representatives of the Russian Federation inspection visited ”Mlijekoprodukt” and some other companies and institutions of Srpska, but that no positive response was received regarding the export of goods and products.

He told reporters after the meeting that the Government of Srpska renewed contacts with the representatives of the Russian Federation and initiated procedures to check the situation in those companies so that the products could finally be exported to Russia.

According to him, the terms of the Russian Federation are extremely demanding, even in many segments more strict than in the EU.

He assessed that domestic companies are at a fairly good business level and accepting these principles and processes. “We do not consider that there are many key problems here”, added Knežević.

Knežević said he was moderately optimistic about exporting products to Russia, at least for some companies.

The representative of “Mlijekoprodukt”, Vlado Sandić told the press that the topic of export of milk and dairy products to the Russian Federation market was actualized at this meeting.

”Of course, it is the interest of “Mlijekoprodukt” to export onto another significant market. The market of the Russian Federation is one of the largest”, added Sandić.

He specified that ”Mlijekoprodukt” from Kozarska Dubica exports its products to the EU market, and in the region, to Montenegro, Serbia and Northern Macedonia, and that they aim to enter the Russian Federation market.

TST