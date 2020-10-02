Posthumous decorations were presented to the families of 45 VRS fighters

In Bijeljina and Zvornik, 64 decorations were presented to the families of the killed fighters and one RVI. By this act, the Republic of Srpska shows that it has not forgotten the people who gave the most valuable thing for the freedom of the Serb people – life.

The youngest today among the family members of the killed fighters was Milan Koprivica. He received the decoration in Bijeljina for his late grandfather Milenko.

– He died in Žuča near Vogošća when he was defending his home. I am proud because my grandfather defended the Republic of Srpska from the enemy – Koprivica pointed out.

– We must tell every day from every place to those who do not want to see the Republic of Srpska that the price given for it is too high – said the envoy of the President of the Republic of Srpska, Slobodan Zupljanin.

– All levels of government should continue to take care of families, to employ children, for disability benefits to be on time, and to be higher – said the mayor of Bijeljina Mićo Mićić.

The decorations were also presented in Zvornik. 45 families of killed fighters from the area of Zvornik, Milići, Vlasenica, Bratunac, and Srebrenica received medals of merit for the people.

So far, 2,145 fighters killed and missing in the last patriotic war have been posthumously decorated by the decree of the President of the Republic of Srpska.

TST