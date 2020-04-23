President of the Republic of Srpska honors members of Russia’s armed forces

President of the Republic of Srpska Željka Cvijanović today presented at the headquarters of the Republic of Srpska in East Sarajevo a letter of gratitude to members of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation who came to the Republic of Srpska at the invitation of top Republic of Srpska officials to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic the coronavirus.

President Cvijanović awarded the Medal of Merit for the People’s Commander of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Colonel Maksim Petrović Sologubov for his outstanding contributions in providing support and medical assistance in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic caused by the coronavirus, as well as strengthening cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Srpska.

As an expression of immense gratitude, respect and selfless support for the Republic of Srpska, President Cvijanović presented to the expert team from the Russian Federation 23 letters of gratitude “Emblem of the Republic of Srpska”.

Ambassador of the Russian Federation to BiH Petar Ivantsov was also present in East Sarajevo today.

