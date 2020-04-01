President of the Republic of Srpska waives half of the March salary

President of the Republic of Srpska waives half of the March...

In accordance with the commitment of the Prime Minister and Ministers in the Government of the Republic of Srpska, the Republic of Srpska President Željka Cvijanović has earmarked 50 percent of the March salary for the Solidarity Fund.

The president has joined the movement with numerous politicians who are helping the citizens of the Republic of Srpska these days and show great solidarity.

We remind that the Ministry of Finance has opened special-purpose solidarity fund accounts for the purpose of repairing the effects of the virus, and legal and natural persons can help Srpska cope with the effects of the coronary virus.

TST