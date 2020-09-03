President’s Office Donated Money for the Day Care Centre

The Office of the President of the Republic of Srpska donated 10.000 BAM for the completion of the Day Care Centre “Podrži me – 9. Januar” in Kosovska Mitrovica and 5.000 BAM for the printing of the book “Humano srce Srpske” by Slavko Basara, said the Committee for Assistance to Kosovo and Metohija from Banja Luka.

Head of the Committee, Milorad Arlov thanked the President of Srpska for the support in completion of the Day Care Centre for children and youth with disabilities in Kosovo and Metohija, as well as for the help in publishing a book about the long-term humanity of the Committee and the Republic of Srpska towards Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija.

”From each sold copy of the book, 50 percent of the funds will be directed to this centre and to help children and youth with developmental difficulties in Kosovo and Metohija. This book, created from great humanity, will serve humanity itself”, Arlov pointed out.

He stated that the book will have around 300 pages of text and about 1.000 photographs, and that the reviewers are Tomo Marić and Ranko Preradović, writers from Banja Luka, whilst the publisher is “Prosvjeta” Brčko and several co-publishers.

Arlov expressed the expectation that the Day Care Centre will be completed by the end of the year, calling on everyone who is able to help raise another 70.000 euros, which are needed for the construction to be completed.

”We believe that other institutions, cities, municipalities, public and private companies and humane people of Srpska will accept our request and help as much as they can”, said Arlov.

