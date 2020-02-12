Press Conference After the Meeting at the Palace of the Republic

A meeting of the Republic of Srpska officials, Republic of Srpska representatives in BiH institutions and leaders of parliamentary political parties in the Republic was held at the Palace of the Republic in Banja Luka. A press conference is underway.

The meeting was attended by the Republic of Srpska President Željka Cvijanović, Serb Member of the BiH Presidency Milorad Dodik, National Assembly Speaker Nedeljko Čubrilović, Prime Minister Radovan Višković, Ministers in the Republic of Srpska Government Nada Tešanović, Republic of Srpska Constitutional Court President Gerard Selman.

The meeting was also attended by the Chairman of the Council of Ministers, Zoran Tegeltija, and other representatives of Srpska in the common institutions, and representatives of political parties in Srpska.

The topic of the meeting was the decision of the Constitutional Court of BiH on agricultural land and the political situation in Srpska and BiH.

According to the decision of the Constitutional Court, Article 53 of the Law on Agricultural Land of Srpska contravenes the Constitution of BiH, which stipulates that agricultural land is a public good, ie state property, by virtue of the law becomes the property and property of Srpska.

The Constitutional Court found that it was BiH’s exclusive competence to regulate matters of state property.

