Preventive Examinations of Russian Ophthalmologists

The Ministry of Health and Social Welfare of the Republika Srpska and the Russian Humanitarian Mission are implementing the “Mobile Clinics” project, which involves ophthalmic examinations for Serbian citizens.

The Russian team of doctors will perform free preventive examinations at the Hospital in Serbia in East Sarajevo, after which they will visit hospitals in Zvornik and Foca.

Tomorrow, a Russian team of doctors will begin free ophthalmic examinations in East Sarajevo and surrounding areas. The examinations are performed with the most up-to-date devices and the premises of the Hospital Serbia are available for the next four days.

– 18, 19 as 21 and 22 in this month are the dates when Russian and our doctors will perform free examinations starting from 9 am to 3 pm on weekdays and until 1 pm on weekends – said Nebojsa Seslija, director of “Serbia” Hospital .

This is a project of particular importance for the diagnosis and prevention of child protection. Doctors from Russia after East Sarajevo will visit hospitals in Zvornik and Foca.

– We have opted for this type of work because we also need additional devices available to our hospitals to perform certain pre-diagnostic operations in order to use these devices that are actually therapeutic devices – said Milan Latinovic from the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare of the Republic of Srpska.

This project is one of the most important projects of the Russian Humanitarian Mission in 2019.

– We are building a common future in the field of medicine and health and I assume that in the coming period there will be other actions in this field – said Mihail Bondar, CEO of RHM.

The project will also educate health workers to work on modern diagnostic devices at the Hospital of Serbia. The project was previously implemented in Serbia, where over 2,500 people were screened.

