Prijedor: Bikers Handed out New Year’s Gifts to Children

Fifty bikers, mostly members of the “Otpisani” Motorcycle Club and motorcycle enthusiasts donated Christmas gifts to the little ones.

Member of this club Goran Vranješ said that this activity of Prijedor bikers has already become a tradition and that for years on motorcycles, dressed in Santa Claus costumes, the children in the town are entertained.

– This year we distributed about 600 packages, and all we wanted in return was the smile of the little ones – said Vranješ.

His colleague Slavko Vrućinić added that they collected the packages from voluntary contributions collected from their own ranks, and with the help of local businessmen.

With the sounds of the engines, both coming and going, they provided passers-by in the pedestrian zone with an unusual pre-holiday atmosphere. Yesterday, bikers also visited the Department of Pediatrics at the Prijedor hospital and the children who also received New Year’s packages for treatment there.

TST