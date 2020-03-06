Prime Minister Radovan Višković Meets With Swiss Ambassador to BiH Andrea Rauber Saxer

Prime Minister of the Republic of Srpska Radovan Višković spoke today with his Swiss ambassador to BiH Andrea Rauber Saxer.

The meeting discussed current topics in the Republic of Srpska and BiH, with a focus on projects implemented with the support of the Swiss Embassy in BiH in the Republic of Srpska.

On this occasion, support projects for young people and employment were discussed.

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Srpska, Radovan Višković, outlined the measures and activities that the Government is implementing regarding Start-up projects, which support young people in the Republic of Srpska to start their real work.

The Swiss Embassy in BiH, in cooperation with other professional partners, plans to carry out a project of support and education for young people through which they can acquire knowledge and skills about occupations in order to be able to do a particular job.

Economic co-operation, trade promotion, and investment were also discussed.

TST