Prime Minister Says Bosnia-Serbia Economic Cooperation at High Level

Cooperation between Bosnia and Serbia has reached a high level, with the trade between the two countries exceeding the amount of two billion Euros, Bosnia’s prime minister Zoran Tegeltija said Monday in London in a meeting with the head of Serbian Government, Ana Brnabić.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Western Balkans Summit held under auspices of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

The two officials discussed the joint projects that the two countries implement, including the Bratunac bridge construction which will connect Bosnia and Serbia, then Sarajevo-Belgrade highway construction as well as the construction of hydropower plants in the Republic of Srpska, Bosnia’s Serb-majority region.

They also spoke about the ‘Mini Schengen’ initiative, which is expected to facilitate the movement of people and goods in the region.

“Besides, I used this opportunity to thank the Prime Minister Brnabić and (Serbian) President Aleksandar Vučić for the support that Serbia provides to local communities both in Republic of Srpska and Federation (Bosniak-Croat region), because it mostly mirrors in the construction of local infrastructure, schools, kindergartens and healthcare institutions, which are basic preconditions for a better and more quality life of citizens,” said Tegeltija.

Brnabic invited her Bosnian counterpart to pay a visit to Serbia.

