Prizes Awarded to Prominent Teachers of Republic of Srpska

The Republic of Srpska President Željka Cvijanović and Minister of Education and Culture Natalija Trivić presented the St. Sava Prizes for 24 prominent educators in Srpska last night in Banja Luka.

At a ceremony at the Children’s Theater of the Republic of Srpska St. Sava Prizes for the 2018/2019 school year were handed over to teachers of elementary school in Elementary school “Sveti Sava” from Bileća Sanji Grubačić, to elementary school “Sveti Sava” from Brod Nevenki Cvijanović, to elementary school “Branko Radičević” from Banja Luka Irena Milošević, and to teacher of elementary school in ” Serbia” in Crkvina, near Šamac to Draško Simić.

The St. Sava awards, which were awarded for the first time by the Ministry of Education and Culture of the Republic of Srpska, were presented to teachers of elementary school: the “Aleksa Šantic” elementary school in Osmaci Snežana Stević; the elementary school “Dositej Obradović” from Banja Luka Branka Lovrić Bosnić; the elementary school “Sveti Sava” from Foča Ivana Bojanić; the elementary school “Sveti Sava” in Novo Grad Milka Ličina, and elementary school “Desanka Maksimović” in Trno, near Laktaši, Žarko Aničić.

Among those honored are teachers at the elementary school “Vuk Karadžic” from Bijeljina Zorica Mišura and teacher of at elementary school “Petar Košić” from Prijedor Dragana Stojanović.

The winners of the award are accordion teacher, soloist, music theory, chamber music, choir and orchestra at the Markos Portugal Elementary School of Music in Doboj Ljubica Timanović Rold and piano teacher at the Vlado Milošević Music School in Banja Luka Dijana Zrnić.

Also awarded were the computer science teacher at the “Desanka Maksimović” elementary school from Prijedor Slađana Ćopić, the Serbian language teacher at the “Desanka Maksimović” elementary school from Stanari Slavojka Prodanović, the art teacher at the elementary school “Petar Drufi Petrović Njegoš” from Bileća Drago Vučić, and the mathematics teacher and of computer science in elementary school “Serbia” from Crkvina near Šamac Radovan Vitezović.

Among those awarded are IT teachers at the Sveti Sava Elementary School in Novi Grad Gordana Vujanović, the Ivan Goran Kovačić Elementary School from Mrkonjić Grad Miloš Nenad and the Nikola Tesla Elementary School from Prnjavor Brankica Jokić.

The winners are history teacher at elementary school “Sveti Sava” from Foča Milan Zečević, teacher of English at elementary school “Stanko Rakita” from Vrbanja, near Banja Luka, Draženka Mitrović, and teachers of mathematics and physics at elementary school “Vuk Karadžić” from Bijeljina Angelina Ristić and in elementary school “Sveti Sava” from Zvornik Miladin Miličić.

On behalf of the awardees, she thanked the class teacher at the Branko Radičević Elementary School in Banja Luka, Irena Milošević, who said that the St. Sava Prize was an additional impetus for her work and thanked President Željka Cvijanović and the Ministry of Education.

“The St. Sava Prize, as the greatest recognition in the field of education, represents for us the order of education and ethics, and the wish is also the dream of every successful and honorable educator,” Milošević said.

She expressed the hope that the awardees contributed to innovation and creativity, that they brought a dose of originality to their work, contributed to the improvement of quality both in teaching and in extracurricular activities.

The Ministry of Education and Culture of the Republic of Srpska this year is awarding St. Sava awards for teachers for outstanding results in the field of upbringing and education of students and for contributing to higher quality education in the Republic of Srpska in the 2018/2019 school year. year.

The sponsor of the ceremonial awards ceremony is President of the Republic of Srpska Željka Cvijanović.

TST