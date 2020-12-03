Procurement of 1,230,000 Vaccines Planned

BiH plans to procure 1,230,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, which, according to the announcements, could arrive in BiH in the first quarter of next year, it was said at the Council of Ministers’ session.

The Council of Ministers adopted Thursday the Ministry of Civil Affairs’ report on signing the Commitment agreement – committed purchase arrangement between the Council of Ministers and the Global Vaccines Alliance /GAVI/.

Civil Affairs Minister Ankica Gudeljević and Deputy Minister Siniša Ilić signed a Covid-19 vaccines procurement agreement in September, the Council of Ministers announced.

Source: SRNA